Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • ABPI seeks views on governance principles for use of health data
  • Intellectual property
  • Commission launches consultation on single procedure for granting SPCs
  • Research and development
  • EMA updates Q&A on good clinical practice
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Ukraine conflict—MedTech Europe issues guidance on emergency support responses to Ukraine
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of several consultations: a consultation by the ABPI on governance principles over UK health data, a consultation by the European Commission on a single procedure for granting SPCs and a consultation on guidance for pharmacovigilance practices to avoid potential risks from medicines during pregnancy. Also included is news of the EMA significantly updating its Q&A guidance on good clinical practice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

