Life Sciences weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of the publication of a European pharmaceutical sector insights report and the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) 2020 annual report; the NHS Health Research Authority’s (HRA) support for delaying the implementation of the General Practice Data for Planning and Research data collection scheme; the US launch of a Generic Drug Cluster aimed at harmonising global regulatory agencies generic drug development; the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, including the Regulation on the EU Digital COVID Certificate being signed into law to apply from 1 July 2021 and proposals to strengthen the EMA; among other stories. or to read the full analysis.