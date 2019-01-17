Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—17 January 2019

Published on: 17 January 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • EU to boost exports of generic pharmaceuticals
  • European Medicines Agency opens antibacterial medicine guideline consultation
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—Next steps following MPs landmark vote rejecting the Brexit deal
  • ABPI and EFPIA respond to Parliament’s Brexit vote
  • The Horizon 2020 Framework Programme for Research and Innovation (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
  • The Blood Safety and Quality (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes updates on the progress of the proposed EU regulation which introduces the ‘export manufacturing waiver’ to the SPC protection granted to an original medicine, the European Medicines Agency’s revision of its guideline on the evaluation of human medicines indicated for the treatment of bacterial infections, and the latest Brexit developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

