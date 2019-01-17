- Life Sciences weekly highlights—17 January 2019
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- EU to boost exports of generic pharmaceuticals
- European Medicines Agency opens antibacterial medicine guideline consultation
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—Next steps following MPs landmark vote rejecting the Brexit deal
- ABPI and EFPIA respond to Parliament’s Brexit vote
- The Horizon 2020 Framework Programme for Research and Innovation (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- The Blood Safety and Quality (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- The Veterinary Medicines and Animals and Animal Products (Examination of Residues and Maximum Residue Limits) (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee recommendations, 11 January 2019
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- High Court—Judgment dismisses Concordia’s application to discharge s 28 warrant
- International
- Top five US drug and medical device developments of 2018
- Three takeaways from the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board's cannabis experience
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes updates on the progress of the proposed EU regulation which introduces the ‘export manufacturing waiver’ to the SPC protection granted to an original medicine, the European Medicines Agency’s revision of its guideline on the evaluation of human medicines indicated for the treatment of bacterial infections, and the latest Brexit developments.
