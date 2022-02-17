- Life Sciences weekly highlights—17 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Commission publishes report on pharmaceutical legislation consultation
- Guidance published on Notified Bodies’ roles regarding samples of class D IVDs
- CPI and ABHI announce £7m HealthTech fund
- Research and development
- MHRA publishes article on implications of EU CTR coming into force
- Court finds major clinical trial provider not in contractual breach (Cardiorentis v IQVIA)
- Cabinet Office seeks views on UK Biological Security Strategy ahead of refresher
More...
- Research into vaccines for preventing potential epidemics backed by £10m
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EFPIA welcomes report on regulatory flexibilities during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the European Commission’s report on the EU general pharmaceutical legislation consultation, the Commercial Court’s decision in Cardiorentis v IQVIA which found IQVIA (a contract research organisation (CRO)) had not breached a CRO agreement, an update from the MHRA on the implications of the new EU Clinical Trials Regulation on manufacturers and importers of IMPs in the UK, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) updates.
