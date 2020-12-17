- Life Sciences weekly highlights—17 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Supplementary protection certificates—new Brexit transition guidance from IPO
- Registering medical devices—new Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Supplying investigational and authorised medicines to NI—additional and updated Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Beyond Brexit—guidance published for sharing medicine evaluations after Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—government publishes further details of agreement on implementation of Northern Ireland Protocol
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European Commission publishes series of factsheets
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Lloyd's announces insurance for distribution of vaccine
- EMA to hold virtual public stakeholder meeting regarding ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FDA authorises Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- Intellectual property
- High Court considers requirements for an exclusive patent licence (Neurim v Mylan)
- Regulatory framework for medicinal products
- ICH proposal on patient-oriented drug development published
- EMA announces a cyberattack
- Data protection and life sciences
- US companies fret EDPB guidance on transatlantic data transfers means flows must stop
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit news, including the UK IPO publishing new guidance on supplementary protection certificates, and the MHRA publishing new guidance on importing investigational and authorised medicines to Northern Ireland and guidance on how to register medical devices from 1 January 2021. It also discusses the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, including the FDA’s decision to authorise the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and Lloyd’s announcing insurance for the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.
