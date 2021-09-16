LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Life Sciences weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • EMA and FDA publish general principles for pilot PSA programme
  • Research and development
  • HRA implements new reporting standards to ensure ‘open and transparent’ research
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • Details of UK privacy regime overhaul lay out likely GDPR flashpoints for EU
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • CMA publishes guidance on improving coronavirus (COVID-19) PCR testing market
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) publishing principles for their joint parallel scientific advice programme, details of the Health Research Authority (HRA) implementing new reporting standards, and information relating to the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) newly published guidance on ways the government can improve the coronavirus (COVID-19) PCR testing market. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

