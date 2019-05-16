Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—16 May 2019

Published on: 16 May 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • IP and supplementary protection certificates
  • EU creates an exception to original medicine protection
  • Research and development
  • New consultation seeks comment on revised clinical trials guidance
  • New strategy launched to ensure the UK remains a global leader in science
  • Lords Committee opens inquiry on impact of funding changes on university science research
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • European Commission approves import of Korean medicines
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes developments on the EU regulation on the SPC manufacturing waiver, which has been adopted by the Council of the EU, updates on the International Council for Harmonisation’s consultation on a draft version of its guideline E8(R1) on the general considerations for clinical trials, and the UK’s new International Research and Innovation Strategy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

