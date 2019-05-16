- Life Sciences weekly highlights—16 May 2019
- In this issue:
- IP and supplementary protection certificates
- EU creates an exception to original medicine protection
- Research and development
- New consultation seeks comment on revised clinical trials guidance
- New strategy launched to ensure the UK remains a global leader in science
- Lords Committee opens inquiry on impact of funding changes on university science research
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- European Commission approves import of Korean medicines
More...
- International
- FDA eases way for gold-standard biosimilars
- New FDA boss details wide-ranging enforcement plan
- Data protection and confidential information
- EU enforcers cite growing pains, caution in GDPR rollout
- Copyright, database rights, breach of confidence and conspiracy in relation to horseracing data (The Racing Partnership Limited v Done Brothers (Cash Betting) Limited)
- Clause bank
- Construction of conflicting jurisdiction clauses in complex multi-contract arrangements (BNP Paribas v TRM)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes developments on the EU regulation on the SPC manufacturing waiver, which has been adopted by the Council of the EU, updates on the International Council for Harmonisation’s consultation on a draft version of its guideline E8(R1) on the general considerations for clinical trials, and the UK’s new International Research and Innovation Strategy.
