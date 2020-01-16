- Life Sciences weekly highlights—16 January 2020
- In this issue:
- Intellectual property
- Gilead’s SPC for HIV treatment invalid as not ‘protected by a basic patent in force’ (Teva v Gilead)
- Unitary Patent package set to become operational by the end of 2020
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- European Commission publishes medical devices nomenclature guidance documents
- MedTech Europe warns of challenges posed by the new Medical Devices Regulation
- International standard for side effects reporting to be mandatory from June 2022
- Research and development
- Office for Life Sciences publishes update on the progress of the life sciences industry
- Greater crossdisciplinarity in biosciences could boost disease-treatment research—report
- Government announces collaboration with Novartis on new heart disease drug
- Data protection
- Examining the first standard contractual clauses for contracts between controllers and processors
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal’s judgment that Gilead’s SPC for HIV treatment is invalid, updates on the MedTech Europe’s document on the implementation status of the EU Medical Devices Regulation, guidance documents on the medical devices nomenclature, the progress of the UK Life Sciences Industrial Strategy, and news that the Unitary Patent package is expected to become operational by the end of 2020.
