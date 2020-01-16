Life Sciences weekly highlights—16 January 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal’s judgment that Gilead’s SPC for HIV treatment is invalid, updates on the MedTech Europe’s document on the implementation status of the EU Medical Devices Regulation, guidance documents on the medical devices nomenclature, the progress of the UK Life Sciences Industrial Strategy, and news that the Unitary Patent package is expected to become operational by the end of 2020. or to read the full analysis.