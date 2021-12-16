Life Sciences weekly highlights—16 December 2021

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the Council of the EU has adopted a regulation on HTAs which the Council hopes will strengthen the quality of HTAs across the EU, details of the new template published by the MDCG in relation to substantial modifications of clinical investigations under the MDR as well as a Q&A on requirements and obligations for importers and distributors under Articles 13 and 14 of the MDR and IVDR, and news of the Advocate General’s opinion in the Court of Justice Case C-530/20 concerning advertising of medicine laws.
