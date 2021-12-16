LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Life Sciences weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—16 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Council approves innovation in health technology
  • Template for substantial modification of clinical investigations published
  • Q&A document published on requirements under Articles 13 and 14 of MDR and IVDR
  • EMA responds to comments on proposed drug-device MDCG guidance
  • Intellectual property
  • High Court holds that sale of VAGISAN branded products infringes VAGISIL trade marks (Combe International v Dr. August Wolff)
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the Council of the EU has adopted a regulation on HTAs which the Council hopes will strengthen the quality of HTAs across the EU, details of the new template published by the MDCG in relation to substantial modifications of clinical investigations under the MDR as well as a Q&A on requirements and obligations for importers and distributors under Articles 13 and 14 of the MDR and IVDR, and news of the Advocate General’s opinion in the Court of Justice Case C-530/20 concerning advertising of medicine laws. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

