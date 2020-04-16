- Life Sciences weekly highlights—16 April 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- COVID-ETF objectives and composition published to ensure a fast response to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European guidance released for authorised medicines
- Report considers development of therapeutics and clinical trials following coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government guidance for approving paper documents in the pharmaceutical industry during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Government provides anaesthetic machines guidance in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Initial specifications for coronavirus (COVID-19) tests and testing kits published
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commission publishes in vitro diagnostic test guidelines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—MedTech Europe publishes report on existing diagnostic tests
- European Medicines Agency works to diminish medicine shortage during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
- European Commission recommends steps to support exit strategies in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
- Guidelines on the optimal and rational supply of medicines during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak published in Official Journal
- MDCG issues guidance on medical device audits during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- National Data Guardian launches project exploring public opinion on data sharing
- Health data on 500,000 participants released to help tackle coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EDPB adopts letter concerning draft guidance on apps during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Accessing and sharing confidential patient information during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- UK pharma and diagnostic companies join to fight coronavirus (COVID-19)
- USA—Sanofi, GSK team up to create coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- Research and development
- European Medicines Agency issues notice for sponsors on data management in clinical trials
- Parliament launches inquiry into proposed new science research funding agency
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Council of the EU to negotiate changes to medical devices regulation
- Science and Technology Committee launches genomic testing inquiry
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest developments and information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, updates on the proposed regulation to postpone the application of the Medical Devices Regulation, the EMA notice to sponsors on validation and qualification of computerised system used in clinical trials and the UK Parliament’s inquiries on commercial genomics and the new research funding agency.
