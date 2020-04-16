Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—16 April 2020

Life Sciences weekly highlights—16 April 2020
Published on: 16 April 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—16 April 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • COVID-ETF objectives and composition published to ensure a fast response to coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European guidance released for authorised medicines
  • Report considers development of therapeutics and clinical trials following coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Government guidance for approving paper documents in the pharmaceutical industry during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
  • Government provides anaesthetic machines guidance in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
  • Initial specifications for coronavirus (COVID-19) tests and testing kits published
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commission publishes in vitro diagnostic test guidelines
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest developments and information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, updates on the proposed regulation to postpone the application of the Medical Devices Regulation, the EMA notice to sponsors on validation and qualification of computerised system used in clinical trials and the UK Parliament’s inquiries on commercial genomics and the new research funding agency. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More