Life Sciences weekly highlights—15 September 2022

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that a European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations-GSI initiative to support Ukrainians displaced by war by providing electronic Production Information Leaflets for prescription medicines in Ukrainian was launched, a Borderline and Classification Working Group manual for September 2022 on borderline and classification of medical and in vitro diagnostic medical devices was published, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency published a new code of practice for scientific advisors, and that the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry alongside the Proprietary Association of Great Britain joined the Sustainable Medicines Partnership. or to read the full analysis.