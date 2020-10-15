- Life Sciences weekly highlights—15 October 2020
- UK to join initiatives for sharing medicine evaluations after Brexit
- UK’s EU data adequacy decision uncertain as talks bog down
- ABPI urges government to develop plan to restart research outside coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EMA announces platform for requesting scientific advice
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the MHRA will become a full participant in an international collaboration between the USA, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, Singapore and Brazil which aims to speed up the approval of innovative medicines, and the publication of the ABPI’s 2020 report on clinical trials in the UK.
