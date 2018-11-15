Life Sciences weekly highlights—15 November 2018

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the UK government and the European Commission announced agreement in principle on the legal terms of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in Astex Therapeutics v AstraZeneca which considered Astex Therapeutics’ entitlement to payment under a drug discovery agreement and news that the EMA has published amended guidance on the implementation of its policy on the publication of clinical data. or to read the full analysis.