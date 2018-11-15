Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—15 November 2018

Life Sciences weekly highlights—15 November 2018
Published on: 15 November 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—15 November 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • UK and EU announce agreement in principle on the Withdrawal Agreement
  • European Commission communication on EU planning for a no-deal Brexit
  • Research and development
  • EMA amends guidance on implementation of its policy on the publication of clinical data
  • Appeal on entitlement to payments under drug discovery agreement dismissed (Astex Therapeutics Ltd v AstraZeneca AB)
  • Data protection
  • GDPR definitions of controller and processor—how they apply to UK organisations and staff
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the UK government and the European Commission announced agreement in principle on the legal terms of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in Astex Therapeutics v AstraZeneca which considered Astex Therapeutics’ entitlement to payment under a drug discovery agreement and news that the EMA has published amended guidance on the implementation of its policy on the publication of clinical data. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More