- Life Sciences weekly highlights—15 March 2018
- In this issue:
- Disputes
- CAT makes reference to Court of Justice in paroxetine pay-for-delay appeal
- Brexit
- Government sets out UK position on EU research and innovation
- Brexit negotiations ‘running out of time’ to protect patients interest
- Brexit may see NHS staffing levels decrease and delays in medicine approval increase
- Research and development
- Guidance released for companies on pharmaceutical lifecycle and GLP studies expectations
- Human Tissue (Quality and Safety for Human Application) (Amendment) Regulations
- Government to fund medical innovation and healthy ageing programme
- Intellectual property
- Commission publishes eighth report on patent settlements in the pharma sector
- European Council adopts IP conclusions
- Data protection and confidential information
- How short form agreements involving data sharing between controllers should adapt to the GDPR
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Branded Health Service Medicines (Costs) Regulations
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes details of the European Commission’s report on patent settlements in the pharma sector, the MHRA guidance on data integrity, as well as an analysis of the CAT’s preliminary judgement in GlaxoSmithKline and others v CMA.
