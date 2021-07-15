menu-search
Life Sciences weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Life Sciences weekly highlights—15 July 2021
Published on: 15 July 2021
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the much-anticipated publication of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) framework for governance and recommendations for human genome editing, news that the Court of Justice of the European Union has held that a medicinal product cannot be placed on the market in a Member State unless that Member State has granted marketing authorisation, details of the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority’s (PMCPA) new guidelines on company procedures relating to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) Code of Practice for the Pharmaceutical Industry, and recommendations from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) safety committee that the coronavirus (COVID-19) Janssen vaccine should not be used in people who have history of capillary leak syndrome. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

