- Life Sciences weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- WHO publishes human genome editing recommendations and framework for governance
- Court of Justice holds medicinal products need to be approved in each Member State before market
- PMCPA releases guidelines on company procedures on ABPI Code of Practice
- MDCG publishes explanatory note guiding on IVDR codes
- MDCG updates Q&A document on obligations for registration in EUDAMED
- TEAM NB publishes summary of decisions taken for EUDAMED roll-out
- Research and development
More...
- MHRA publishes guidance to improve patient safety in clinical trials
- DIT publishes genomics and personalised medicines overview
- Brexit
- Human Medicines (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Court of Appeal—non-exclusive jurisdiction clause renders Article 33 of Brussels I (recast) inapplicable (Perform Content Services Ltd v Ness Global Services Ltd)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EMA finds certain coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines can cause rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis
- EMA advises against Janssen vaccine for past capillary leak syndrome patients
- EMA issues guidance on core requirements for PSURs of vaccines for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Interim findings from latest REACT-1 study published amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- BVerfG rejects applications for preliminary injunction against UPC Agreement
- Data protection and confidential information
- Court of Justice rules on communication to the public and the processing of personal data in relation to peer-to-peer networks (Mircom (M.I.C.M.) Ltd v Telenet)
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the much-anticipated publication of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) framework for governance and recommendations for human genome editing, news that the Court of Justice of the European Union has held that a medicinal product cannot be placed on the market in a Member State unless that Member State has granted marketing authorisation, details of the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority’s (PMCPA) new guidelines on company procedures relating to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) Code of Practice for the Pharmaceutical Industry, and recommendations from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) safety committee that the coronavirus (COVID-19) Janssen vaccine should not be used in people who have history of capillary leak syndrome.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.