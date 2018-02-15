Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—15 February 2018

Published on: 15 February 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • MHRA bound by prior global marketing authorisation decision (Teva B.V. v Secretary of State for Health acting as Licensing Authority)
  • Decision released on European Medicines Agency’s handling of documents
  • Brexit
  • Strong post-Brexit relationship with EU crucial for tackling antimicrobial resistance
Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes an analysis of Teva B.V. v Secretary of State for Health acting as Licensing Authority and details of the European Ombudsman’s decision on the European Medicines Agency’s handling of a request for access to clinical study reports. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

