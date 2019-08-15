Life Sciences weekly highlights—15 August 2019

Article summary

This week’s edition of the Life Sciences highlights includes the CMA negotiating an unprecedented settlement return of value to the NHS by Aspen in respect of alleged unlawful ‘pay-for-delay’ of competing generics entering the market practices. Also included are items related to the new medical devices regulations, including publication of FAQs for the new UDI system and a discussion of the notified body shortage just as a third notified body is approved this week nine months before implementation. Lastly, among other key stories, the government has issued guidance on how Horizon 2020 research funding will be affected by a no deal Brexit, gave a raft of other no deal Brexit guidance a facelift and announced several initiatives to boost the UK’s innovation in the science and healthcare R&D sector, while the House of Lords Science and Technology Committee has strongly criticised the ‘Augar Review’ for omitting crucial considerations, such as the impact on university research departments, in reaching its recommendations for funding higher education. or to read the full analysis.