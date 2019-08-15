- Life Sciences weekly highlights—15 August 2019
- In this issue:
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- CMA investigation: Aspen agrees settlement with CMA and offers £8m to NHS regarding market-sharing for supply of Fludrocortisone Acetate Tablets
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- European Commission releases medical device regulation FAQs
- EU MDR/IVDR: US raises ‘serious concerns’, urges three-year implementation delay
- Finalised guidance on using child-resistant packaging statements on drug labels
- eCTD submission management
- Research and development
- House of Lords Committee warns against following Augar Review recommendations
- Government announces £60m funding for international scientific collaboration
- Government announces new lab to support artificial intelligence in healthcare
- Prime Minister to launch new fast-track visa route for top scientists
- European Commission to relaunch eHealth Stakeholder group
- Brexit
- Horizon 2020—further no deal Brexit guidance from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
- Life Sciences—updated no deal Brexit guidance from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
- Life Sciences—updated no deal Brexit guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care
- Data protection and confidential information
- General Pharmaceutical Council updates information disclosure policy
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of the Life Sciences highlights includes the CMA negotiating an unprecedented settlement return of value to the NHS by Aspen in respect of alleged unlawful ‘pay-for-delay’ of competing generics entering the market practices. Also included are items related to the new medical devices regulations, including publication of FAQs for the new UDI system and a discussion of the notified body shortage just as a third notified body is approved this week nine months before implementation. Lastly, among other key stories, the government has issued guidance on how Horizon 2020 research funding will be affected by a no deal Brexit, gave a raft of other no deal Brexit guidance a facelift and announced several initiatives to boost the UK’s innovation in the science and healthcare R&D sector, while the House of Lords Science and Technology Committee has strongly criticised the ‘Augar Review’ for omitting crucial considerations, such as the impact on university research departments, in reaching its recommendations for funding higher education.
