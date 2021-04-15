Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Life Sciences weekly highlights—15 April 2021
Published on: 15 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—15 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • MDCG issues guidance for the transitional provisions regulating the class D IVDs
  • MedTech publishes recommendations for trilogue negotiations
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • DHSC launches consultation on private coronavirus (COVID-19) testing validation
  • DHSC publishes findings from coronavirus (COVID-19) REACT study
  • DHSC publishes JCVI statement on the AstraZeneca vaccine for coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • EMA confirms AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine benefits outweigh risks
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes new guidance from the MDCG on the application of the transitional provisions for certification of class D in vitro diagnostic medical devices, recommendations from MedTech Europe in relation to the trilogue negotiations on the proposed EU Regulation on Health Technology Assessments, and the latest news and developments regarding coronavirus (COVID-19). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More