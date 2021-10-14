Life Sciences weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of how AI regulators can work through the difficulties of future-proofing once the Artificial Intelligence Regulation comes into force—using the life sciences sector as a framework, news that the EFPIA has called for harmonisation relating to the ways in which genetically modified organism (GMO) clinical trials are conducted ahead of the implementation of Regulation (EU) 536/2014 (the EU Clinical Trials Regulation), details of the CMA’s case closure summary following its investigation into suspected breaches of competition law relating to nitrofurantoin capsule supply, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments. or to read the full analysis.