Life Sciences weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • The challenges of regulating transformative technology—what new AI regulation can learn from life sciences
  • MEPs call for new measures guaranteeing timely access to essential medicines
  • Research and development
  • EFPIA calls for harmonisation of Member State GMO procedures
  • EMA publishes EU CTIS Go-Live plan
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • CMA closes probe into breaches of competition law on administrative grounds
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of how AI regulators can work through the difficulties of future-proofing once the Artificial Intelligence Regulation comes into force—using the life sciences sector as a framework, news that the EFPIA has called for harmonisation relating to the ways in which genetically modified organism (GMO) clinical trials are conducted ahead of the implementation of Regulation (EU) 536/2014 (the EU Clinical Trials Regulation), details of the CMA’s case closure summary following its investigation into suspected breaches of competition law relating to nitrofurantoin capsule supply, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

