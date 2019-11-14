- Life Sciences weekly highlights—14 November 2019
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- How would a no-deal Brexit impact the life sciences sector?
- Brexit Bulletin—key Bills fall away on dissolution of Parliament
- Changes to SPC and patent law in the event of a no-deal Brexit
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- A reminder of the importance of statements of case (Bailey v GlaxoSmithKline)
- NICE approves first three cannabis-based treatments for NHS use
- Sixth and seventh Notified Bodies designated under the Medical Devices Regulation
- Research and development
- BEIS recommends immediate programme to protect research and innovation
- Data protection essentials
- EU’s model data-transfer clauses under review after company input, commission official says
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- LexTalk®Life Sciences: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes a discussion of how a no-deal Brexit would impact the life sciences sector, analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in the Bailey v GSK personal injury proceedings, the new NICE guidance on cannabis-based medicines, and the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy’s independent advice on the design of future UK funding schemes for international collaboration, innovation and research.
