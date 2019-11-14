Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—14 November 2019

Life Sciences weekly highlights—14 November 2019
Published on: 14 November 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—14 November 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • How would a no-deal Brexit impact the life sciences sector?
  • Brexit Bulletin—key Bills fall away on dissolution of Parliament
  • Changes to SPC and patent law in the event of a no-deal Brexit
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • A reminder of the importance of statements of case (Bailey v GlaxoSmithKline)
  • NICE approves first three cannabis-based treatments for NHS use
  • Sixth and seventh Notified Bodies designated under the Medical Devices Regulation
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes a discussion of how a no-deal Brexit would impact the life sciences sector, analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in the Bailey v GSK personal injury proceedings, the new NICE guidance on cannabis-based medicines, and the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy’s independent advice on the design of future UK funding schemes for international collaboration, innovation and research. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More