Life Sciences weekly highlights—14 March 2019

Published on: 14 March 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Contingency legislation covering regulation of medicines, medical devices and clinical trials in a no deal scenario—Medicines for Human Use (Clinical Trials) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
  • Importing and exporting medicines—no deal Brexit guidance
  • Completed Paediatric Studies—no deal Brexit guidance
  • Qualified person responsible for pharmacovigilance—no deal Brexit guidance
  • Supplementary Protection Certificates and patent law—no deal Brexit guidance
  • New ‘Brexit ready’ template sub-clause for international personal data transfers published
  • Human Fertilisation and Embryology (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes various no deal Brexit guidance on importing and exporting medicines, Completed Paediatric Studies, pharmacovigilance and supplementary protection certificates, analysis of the draft Medicines for Human Use (Clinical Trials) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, and updates on the Spring Statement 2019’s plans for research and innovation and the European Commission’s Communication on the environmental risks of the release of pharmaceuticals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

