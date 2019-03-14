- Life Sciences weekly highlights—14 March 2019
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Contingency legislation covering regulation of medicines, medical devices and clinical trials in a no deal scenario—Medicines for Human Use (Clinical Trials) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- Importing and exporting medicines—no deal Brexit guidance
- Completed Paediatric Studies—no deal Brexit guidance
- Qualified person responsible for pharmacovigilance—no deal Brexit guidance
- Supplementary Protection Certificates and patent law—no deal Brexit guidance
- New ‘Brexit ready’ template sub-clause for international personal data transfers published
- Human Fertilisation and Embryology (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- Human Tissue (Quality and Safety for Human Application) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- Quality and Safety of Organs Intended for Transplantation (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- Research and development
- Spring Statement 2019: Over £200m to support science and technology
- Spring Statement 2019: Government to publish International Research and Innovation Strategy
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- European Commission adopts Communication outlining environmental risks in pharmaceuticals
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes various no deal Brexit guidance on importing and exporting medicines, Completed Paediatric Studies, pharmacovigilance and supplementary protection certificates, analysis of the draft Medicines for Human Use (Clinical Trials) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, and updates on the Spring Statement 2019’s plans for research and innovation and the European Commission’s Communication on the environmental risks of the release of pharmaceuticals.
