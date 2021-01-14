Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Published on: 14 January 2021
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments including a discussion of the UK government’s vaccination dosing regime and the European Commission’s notice on Notified Bodies’ on-site audits under the EU Medical Devices Regulations, news of the update on the UK government’s response to the Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Review and the report ‘The Impact of Biosimilar Competition in Europe’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

