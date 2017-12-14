Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—14 December 2017

Life Sciences weekly highlights—14 December 2017
Published on: 14 December 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—14 December 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Agreement in principle on priority EU withdrawal issues but contingency planning still essential
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Government’s response to Accelerated Access Review
  • Court of Justice rules on prescription assistance software (Snitem and Philips France)
  • Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency joins global initiative for safety monitoring of medicines
  • Intellectual property
  • Court of Justice rules on interpretation of Article 3(b) of Supplementary Protection Certificate Regulation (Merck Sharp Dohme v Comptroller General)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes analyses of the Court of Justice’s rulings in Snitem and Philips France and Merck Sharp Dohme v Comptroller General, details of the government’s response to Accelerated Access Review as well as an update on Brexit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More