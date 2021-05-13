- Life Sciences weekly highlights—13 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- With US on board, COVID IP waiver still faces long road
- Pharmaceutical industry responds to patent waivers for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines
- European Parliament answers questions on EU coronavirus (COVID-19) certificate
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commission publishes strategy to develop therapeutics
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- MHRA publishes final guidance on licensing of biosimilar products
- European Parliament published draft report on pharmaceutical strategy for Europe
- EFPIA calls for alignment between EU industrial and pharmaceutical strategy
- Commission launches consultation on future-proofing medicines legislation
- MHRA authorises first cancer treatment approved under Project Orbis
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Merck unit fined €7.5m for hiding project in EU M&A review
- Research and development
- Queen’s Speech 2021—key themes and proposals
- Data protection and confidential information
- ICMRA and WHO publish joint statement on transparency and data integrity
- Work on UK standard contractual clauses under way, ICO official says
- EMA and Brazilian regulatory authority sign confidentiality agreement
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
- Coming soon—LexisPSL EU Law
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the proposed COVID IP waiver following the US decision to back a temporary waiver, the MHRA’s new guidance on licensing of biosimilar products, the European Parliament’s draft report on a pharmaceutical strategy for Europe, the Commission’s consultation on future-proofing medicines legislation, and coverage of the Queen’s Speech 2021.
