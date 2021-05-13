menu-search
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • With US on board, COVID IP waiver still faces long road
  • Pharmaceutical industry responds to patent waivers for coronavirus (COVID-19) ​​vaccines
  • European Parliament answers questions on EU coronavirus (COVID-19) certificate
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commission publishes strategy to develop therapeutics
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • MHRA publishes final guidance on licensing of biosimilar products
  • European Parliament published draft report on pharmaceutical strategy for Europe
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the proposed COVID IP waiver following the US decision to back a temporary waiver, the MHRA’s new guidance on licensing of biosimilar products, the European Parliament’s draft report on a pharmaceutical strategy for Europe, the Commission’s consultation on future-proofing medicines legislation, and coverage of the Queen’s Speech 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

