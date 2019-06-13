Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—13 June 2019

Published on: 13 June 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • European Commission reports on measures taken in preparation for no deal Brexit
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • The National Health Service (Amendments Relating to Serious Shortage Protocols) Regulations 2019
  • EU publishes Q&As on medical device requirements regarding notified bodies
  • Decision on designating issuing entities to operate a system for the assignment of Unique Device Identifiers (UDIs) in the field of medical devices published in the Official Journal
  • Two more EU Member States included in EU-US mutual recognition agreement
  • Medical organisations sign joint statement advocating greater co-operation
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes updates on the Q&A guidance document on requirements relating to notified bodies and the Commission’s decision on designating issuing entities to operate a system for the assignment of Unique Device Identifiers under the EU regulations on medical devices. It also includes news of the publication of Regulation (EU) 2019/933 concerning the supplementary protection certificate for medicinal products in the Official Journal, the EU-US mutual recognition agreement on good manufacturing practice inspections which now includes Luxembourg and the Netherlands, and the House of Commons’ debate pack on the cystic fibrosis parliamentary discussion. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

