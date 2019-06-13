Life Sciences weekly highlights—13 June 2019

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes updates on the Q&A guidance document on requirements relating to notified bodies and the Commission’s decision on designating issuing entities to operate a system for the assignment of Unique Device Identifiers under the EU regulations on medical devices. It also includes news of the publication of Regulation (EU) 2019/933 concerning the supplementary protection certificate for medicinal products in the Official Journal, the EU-US mutual recognition agreement on good manufacturing practice inspections which now includes Luxembourg and the Netherlands, and the House of Commons’ debate pack on the cystic fibrosis parliamentary discussion. or to read the full analysis.