- Life Sciences weekly highlights—13 June 2019
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- European Commission reports on measures taken in preparation for no deal Brexit
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- The National Health Service (Amendments Relating to Serious Shortage Protocols) Regulations 2019
- EU publishes Q&As on medical device requirements regarding notified bodies
- Decision on designating issuing entities to operate a system for the assignment of Unique Device Identifiers (UDIs) in the field of medical devices published in the Official Journal
- Two more EU Member States included in EU-US mutual recognition agreement
- Medical organisations sign joint statement advocating greater co-operation
- Debate pack produced in preparation of cystic fibrosis parliamentary debate
- Intellectual property
- Regulation on supplementary protection certificate for medicinal products published in the Official Journal
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes updates on the Q&A guidance document on requirements relating to notified bodies and the Commission’s decision on designating issuing entities to operate a system for the assignment of Unique Device Identifiers under the EU regulations on medical devices. It also includes news of the publication of Regulation (EU) 2019/933 concerning the supplementary protection certificate for medicinal products in the Official Journal, the EU-US mutual recognition agreement on good manufacturing practice inspections which now includes Luxembourg and the Netherlands, and the House of Commons’ debate pack on the cystic fibrosis parliamentary discussion.
