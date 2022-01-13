- Life Sciences weekly highlights—13 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Research and development
- Combined review of clinical trials and co-ordinated assessment pathway pilot for devices
- EFPIA publishes Evidence MIX Report containing medical innovation recommendations
- Regulation on setting up rules and procedures for the co-operation of the Member States in safety assessment of clinical trials published in Official Journal
- Intellectual property
- Commons Library considers waiving of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine IP rights
- ECIPE publishes report on benefits of IPR in EU FTAs
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
More...
- European Commission adopts a Regulation on electronic instructions for use for MDR-covered devices
- Amended Implementing Decision on harmonised standards for biological evaluation of medical devices and other healthcare products published in Official Journal
- Brexit
- MHRA updates guidance on importing medicines into Northern Ireland
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MHRA announces approval of paediatric coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- MHRA approves the oral coronavirus (COVID–19) antiviral treatment Paxlovid
- Data shows vaccination remains effective against severe disease caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) Omicron variant
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes an update on ensuring all new applicants for Clinical Trials of Investigational Medicinal Products (CTIMPs) have internal systems aligned for being subject to a combined MHRA and UK RES review as of January 2022, details of a House of Commons Library research briefing considering the arguments for and against the proposed three-year waiver of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine IP rights, news of a new Implementing Regulation establishing conditions under which instructions for use of certain medical devices subject to the MDR can be provided in electronic form instead of paper, Brexit-related information concerning the supply of medicines to Northern Ireland, and the latest coronavirus developments among other stories.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.