Life Sciences weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes an update on ensuring all new applicants for Clinical Trials of Investigational Medicinal Products (CTIMPs) have internal systems aligned for being subject to a combined MHRA and UK RES review as of January 2022, details of a House of Commons Library research briefing considering the arguments for and against the proposed three-year waiver of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine IP rights, news of a new Implementing Regulation establishing conditions under which instructions for use of certain medical devices subject to the MDR can be provided in electronic form instead of paper, Brexit-related information concerning the supply of medicines to Northern Ireland, and the latest coronavirus developments among other stories. or to read the full analysis.