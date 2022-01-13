LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Research and development
  • Combined review of clinical trials and co-ordinated assessment pathway pilot for devices
  • EFPIA publishes Evidence MIX Report containing medical innovation recommendations
  • Regulation on setting up rules and procedures for the co-operation of the Member States in safety assessment of clinical trials published in Official Journal
  • Intellectual property
  • Commons Library considers waiving of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine IP rights
  • ECIPE publishes report on benefits of IPR in EU FTAs
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes an update on ensuring all new applicants for Clinical Trials of Investigational Medicinal Products (CTIMPs) have internal systems aligned for being subject to a combined MHRA and UK RES review as of January 2022, details of a House of Commons Library research briefing considering the arguments for and against the proposed three-year waiver of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine IP rights, news of a new Implementing Regulation establishing conditions under which instructions for use of certain medical devices subject to the MDR can be provided in electronic form instead of paper, Brexit-related information concerning the supply of medicines to Northern Ireland, and the latest coronavirus developments among other stories.

