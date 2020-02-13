Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—13 February 2020

Published on: 13 February 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—13 February 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • What does the UK's withdrawal from the EU mean for the life sciences sector?
  • Retained EU law―a practical guide
  • European pharmaceutical industry calls for close future EU-UK relationship
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Amended rules issued on marketing of genetically modified medicines
  • European Medicines Verification System celebrates first year in operation
  • Public given access to reports on suspected side effects of veterinary medicines
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes a high-level practical analysis of the impact of Brexit on the life sciences among other Brexit-related news and while the European Medicines Verification Organisation celebrates a year of implementation to improve the safety and verification of medicines supplied, the World Health Organisation has launched a public consultation on a draft policy to harmonise traceability of medicinal products through the supply chain to combat falsified and substandard medicines. Also included, a consultation on extending the ten-year non-medical storage limit of frozen gametes and embryos and an update on the successful adoption by most GP surgeries of a platform to report patients’ suspected adverse events among other stories. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

