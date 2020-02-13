- Life Sciences weekly highlights—13 February 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- What does the UK's withdrawal from the EU mean for the life sciences sector?
- Retained EU law―a practical guide
- European pharmaceutical industry calls for close future EU-UK relationship
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Amended rules issued on marketing of genetically modified medicines
- European Medicines Verification System celebrates first year in operation
- Public given access to reports on suspected side effects of veterinary medicines
More...
- Integrated Yellow Card reporting rolled out across 93% of UK GP surgeries
- World Health Organisation seeks views on product traceability draft policy brief
- Consultation launched on ten-year storage limit for eggs, sperm and embryos
- Research and development
- Variations in the use of animals for scientific purposes by European States
- Data protection and confidential information
- Data Protection Intelligence Group begins work on GDPR negotiation guide
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes a high-level practical analysis of the impact of Brexit on the life sciences among other Brexit-related news and while the European Medicines Verification Organisation celebrates a year of implementation to improve the safety and verification of medicines supplied, the World Health Organisation has launched a public consultation on a draft policy to harmonise traceability of medicinal products through the supply chain to combat falsified and substandard medicines. Also included, a consultation on extending the ten-year non-medical storage limit of frozen gametes and embryos and an update on the successful adoption by most GP surgeries of a platform to report patients’ suspected adverse events among other stories.
