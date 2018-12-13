Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—13 December 2018

Life Sciences weekly highlights—13 December 2018
Published on: 13 December 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—13 December 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Health and care providers and ‘no deal’ Brexit
  • Correspondences published concerning considerations for medicine suppliers leading up to Brexit and no-deal Brexit
  • Court of Justice says UK’s Article 50 notice of intention to leave EU can be unilaterally revoked (Wightman v Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union)
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • General Court rejects annulment of Commission’s decision to withdraw orphan designation (Bristol-Myers Squibb v Commission and EMA)
  • Consultation outcome on NICE's technology appraisals and work programmes published
  • Competition
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the latest on the Department for Health and Social Care guidance in the event of a no-deal Brexit, analysis of the General Court’s rejection of annulment of Commission’s decision to withdraw orphan designation in Bristol-Myers Squibb v Commission and EMA, General Court’s judgments on various practices delaying generic entry of perindopril and Lexis®PSL Life Sciences comments on key developments in 2018 and 2019. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More