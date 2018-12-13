- Life Sciences weekly highlights—13 December 2018
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Health and care providers and ‘no deal’ Brexit
- Correspondences published concerning considerations for medicine suppliers leading up to Brexit and no-deal Brexit
- Court of Justice says UK’s Article 50 notice of intention to leave EU can be unilaterally revoked (Wightman v Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union)
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- General Court rejects annulment of Commission’s decision to withdraw orphan designation (Bristol-Myers Squibb v Commission and EMA)
- Consultation outcome on NICE's technology appraisals and work programmes published
- Competition
- General Court: Judgment partially annuls Commission’s decision relating to various practices delaying generic entry of perindopril
- Data protection
- New ICO guidance on controllers and processors and contracts and liabilities under the GDPR
- Restricted international transfers under the GDPR
- Lexis®PSL comments on key developments in 2018 and 2019
- Comments on key developments now published
