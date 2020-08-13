- Life Sciences weekly highlights—13 August 2020
- In this issue:
- Regulatory framework for medicinal products
- Commission finds transformation to authorised orphan ‘lags behind’ US and Japan
- Consultation outcome published on AQbD principles to pharmacopoeial standards
- EFPIA supports non-legislative measures over changing the EU regulatory framework for orphan medicines
- Medical devices
- Commission publishes FAQs on UDI System under EU medical devices regulations
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EU funding of €128m to support 23 research projects
- MHRA sets out guidance for resuming on-site inspections amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- Continental Shift: Navigating the Brexit transition
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit and coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, the Commission’s important report evaluating the EU regulations governing medicinal products for paediatric use and orphan medicinal products and their impact on the availability and access to these treatments, the EFPIA’s response supporting no legislative changes to the Orphan Regulation, the Commission’s guidance on the unique device identifier system and the MHRA’s guidance for resuming on-site inspections.
