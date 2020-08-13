Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—13 August 2020

Published on: 13 August 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit and coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, the Commission’s important report evaluating the EU regulations governing medicinal products for paediatric use and orphan medicinal products and their impact on the availability and access to these treatments, the EFPIA’s response supporting no legislative changes to the Orphan Regulation, the Commission’s guidance on the unique device identifier system and the MHRA’s guidance for resuming on-site inspections. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

