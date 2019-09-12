Life Sciences weekly highlights—12 September 2019

Article summary

This week’s edition of the Life Sciences highlights includes analysis of major legislative and Parliament events and further preparation for a no deal Brexit. Also included is the implementation of rules governing expert panels for medical devices in the EU while the US FDA have issued guidance on de novo requests for assessment of new medical devices that lack a reference product on the market. The UK government has responded with a commitment to improving the information related to and research into the prescription of cannabis-based products for medicinal purposes, and the Science and Technology Committee has written to the Health Research Authority to remind it to use its powers to sanction non-compliance with reporting requirements in clinical trials, while the EU has set an ambitious agenda to foster its pharmaceutical and medical innovation sectors. or to read the full analysis.