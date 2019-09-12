- Life Sciences weekly highlights—12 September 2019
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Competition Commitments SI laid before Parliament
- UK workers will have temporary access to Swiss labour market in no deal Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—no election, no Speaker and no no-deal
- European Union (Withdrawal) (No 2) Act 2019
- Animal Health, Invasive Alien Species, Plant Breeders’ Rights and Seeds (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, SI 2019/122
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Government lays out approach to cannabis-based products for medicinal use following report
- FDA issues guidance on de novo classification requests for new medical devices
- Decision on rules as regards the designation of expert panels in the field of medical devices published in the Official Journal
- Public Health England review shows higher prescribing rates in deprived areas
- Tackling misconceptions about vaccines at the Global Vaccination Summit
- Research and development
- Letter requests contact with NHS research sponsors regarding research transparency
- Policy strategy could make EU pharmaceutical industry a world leader in innovation
- Mission letter from EU President-elect to Commissioner-designate for Health sets out Europe's medical innovation and access to medicines agenda
- UK announces two-year post-study work visa for international students
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of the Life Sciences highlights includes analysis of major legislative and Parliament events and further preparation for a no deal Brexit. Also included is the implementation of rules governing expert panels for medical devices in the EU while the US FDA have issued guidance on de novo requests for assessment of new medical devices that lack a reference product on the market. The UK government has responded with a commitment to improving the information related to and research into the prescription of cannabis-based products for medicinal purposes, and the Science and Technology Committee has written to the Health Research Authority to remind it to use its powers to sanction non-compliance with reporting requirements in clinical trials, while the EU has set an ambitious agenda to foster its pharmaceutical and medical innovation sectors.
