Life Sciences weekly highlights—12 November 2020

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) consultation on reviewing its methods for health technology evaluation, the latest Specialised Committee on the Northern Ireland Protocol meeting where an agreed approach had been reached on a phased process for implementing medicines regulation in Northern Ireland up to 31 December 2021, and commentary on the Supreme Court’s judgment in Secretary of State for Health v Servier regarding the binding nature of finding of facts in the EU General Court’s Servier judgment. or to read the full analysis.