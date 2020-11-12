- Life Sciences weekly highlights—12 November 2020
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- NICE launches consultation on review of methods for health technology evaluation
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—fourth meeting of the Specialised Committee on the Northern Ireland Protocol
- UK and EU remove ‘cliff-edge’ in medicine distribution to Northern Ireland
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Supreme Court dismisses Servier’s appeal concerning the binding nature of finding of facts in the General Court’s Servier judgment; reference to the Court of Justice unnecessary
- UK Supreme Court rules EU General Court findings not binding in domestic case (Secretary of State for Health v Servier Laboratories)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- IMI provides overview of adaptive clinical trials in light of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Commission launches improving digital healthcare solutions amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) consultation on reviewing its methods for health technology evaluation, the latest Specialised Committee on the Northern Ireland Protocol meeting where an agreed approach had been reached on a phased process for implementing medicines regulation in Northern Ireland up to 31 December 2021, and commentary on the Supreme Court’s judgment in Secretary of State for Health v Servier regarding the binding nature of finding of facts in the EU General Court’s Servier judgment.
