- Life Sciences weekly highlights—12 March 2020
- Spring Budget 2020—Government launches Life Sciences Investment Programme
- Court of Appeal refuses to reinstate fines, but finds CAT made legal errors in its analysis of the CMA’s excessive pricing decision against Pfizer and Flynn (Flynn & Pfizer v CMA)
- Brexit Bulletin—round 1 of future relationship talks confirm ‘very serious’ differences
- Comments sought on the Medicines and Medical Devices Bill
- European Medicines Agency (EMA) discusses pharmaceutical harmonisation guidelines
- Single market at the core of new industry strategy for Europe
- Payment rate of branded medicines to decrease to 7.4% from 1 April 2020
- EU organisations monitor effect of coronavirus outbreak on medical supply chains
- Court grants interim injunction with carve out (Pharmagona Ltd v Taheri)
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the announcement of the launch of the Life Sciences Investment Programme in the Spring Budget 2020, recent Brexit developments, and the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Flynn & Pfizer v CMA, an appeal by the CMA against the CAT’s judgment, which quashed its infringement decision against Pfizer and Flynn imposing fines for charging unfair and excessive prices for an anti-epilepsy drug.
