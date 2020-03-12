Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—12 March 2020

Published on: 12 March 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—12 March 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Research and development
  • Spring Budget 2020—Government launches Life Sciences Investment Programme
  • Disputes
  • Court of Appeal refuses to reinstate fines, but finds CAT made legal errors in its analysis of the CMA’s excessive pricing decision against Pfizer and Flynn (Flynn & Pfizer v CMA)
  • Medical devices and compulsory insurance in the EU
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—round 1 of future relationship talks confirm ‘very serious’ differences
  • Comments sought on the Medicines and Medical Devices Bill
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the announcement of the launch of the Life Sciences Investment Programme in the Spring Budget 2020, recent Brexit developments, and the Court of Appeal's judgment in Flynn & Pfizer v CMA, an appeal by the CMA against the CAT's judgment, which quashed its infringement decision against Pfizer and Flynn imposing fines for charging unfair and excessive prices for an anti-epilepsy drug.

