Life Sciences weekly highlights—12 March 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the announcement of the launch of the Life Sciences Investment Programme in the Spring Budget 2020, recent Brexit developments, and the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Flynn & Pfizer v CMA, an appeal by the CMA against the CAT’s judgment, which quashed its infringement decision against Pfizer and Flynn imposing fines for charging unfair and excessive prices for an anti-epilepsy drug. or to read the full analysis.