Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—12 December 2019

Life Sciences weekly highlights—12 December 2019
Published on: 12 December 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—12 December 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • The impact of the second corrigendum to the incoming Medical Device Regulation
  • View sought on draft EMA guidelines for good pharmacovigilance practices
  • European Commission outlines technical specifications relating to Unique Device Identifiers
  • European Medicines Agency sets out a medicine’s journey from lab to patient
  • Regulation on official controls and other official activities performed to ensure the application of food and feed law, rules on animal health and welfare, plant health and plant protection products published in the Official Journal
  • LexTalk®Life Sciences: a Lexis®PSL community
  • Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the impact of the second corrigendum to the incoming Medical Device Regulation, news that a consultation has opened regarding the new draft EMA guidelines for good pharmacovigilance practices, and news that the European Commission has outlined technical specifications relating to Unique Device Identifiers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More