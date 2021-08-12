Life Sciences weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the impact of recent GDPR-related developments on the life sciences sector and an assessment of the UK’s post-Brexit options to diverge its medical devices regulatory framework from the EU. Also included is news of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) piloting an expedited cost comparison fast-track appraisal process for low-risk treatments to help address a backlog due to the pandemic, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has provisionally found Pfizer and Flynn significantly overcharged the NHS for anti-epilepsy drugs and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has launched a consultation on proposed legislative changes to improve and provide a clear legal basis for the Early Access for Medicines Scheme, among other stories. or to read the full analysis.