- Life Sciences weekly highlights—12 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection and confidential information
- Recent EU GDPR developments relevant for the life sciences sector
- Records Management Code of Practice 2021 published by DHSC
- Medical devices
- Medical devices and the limits of UK Regulatory Autonomy
- Commercialisation
- NICE pilots fast-track cost comparison treatment appraisal process
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- CMA provisionally finds Pfizer and Flynn illegally overcharged for drugs
- Regulatory framework for medicinal products
- Access Consortium launches strategy for work-sharing on medicines
- MHRA opens consultation on legislative changes to EAMS
- DHSC seeks views on relaxing access laws for drug overdose medication
- Post-market
- EMA endorses ICMRA’s recommendations on global pharmaceutical ‘track and trace’
- Research and development
- NICE and AHSN announce two-year agreement to aid evidence-based healthcare in NHS
- FDA launches external crowdsourcing of research questions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations offered to 16–17-year-olds
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—REACT-1 report shows advantages of being fully vaccinated
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the impact of recent GDPR-related developments on the life sciences sector and an assessment of the UK’s post-Brexit options to diverge its medical devices regulatory framework from the EU. Also included is news of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) piloting an expedited cost comparison fast-track appraisal process for low-risk treatments to help address a backlog due to the pandemic, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has provisionally found Pfizer and Flynn significantly overcharged the NHS for anti-epilepsy drugs and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has launched a consultation on proposed legislative changes to improve and provide a clear legal basis for the Early Access for Medicines Scheme, among other stories.
