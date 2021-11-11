Life Sciences weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the Council of the EU has adopted a new regulation supporting joint health technology assessment across the EU for quicker assessment of new medicines and certain devices for pricing and reimbursement; details of the UK-US agreement to boost collaboration on quantum information sciences and technologies; a summary of initiatives from the eighth day of COP26, the Gender and Science & Innovation Day, which included pledges from the UK’s four health services toward achieving net zero through the COP26 Health Programme; and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, among other stories. or to read the full analysis.