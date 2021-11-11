LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Life Sciences weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Council of the EU approves new rules on health technology assessment
  • EFPIA publishes case study on Takeda to showcase pharma industry’s ESG
  • Research and development
  • New UK-US joint statement to strengthen quantum collaboration signed
  • COP26 round-up—9 November 2021 (Gender and Science & Innovation Day)
  • Brexit
  • Human Medicines (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) (No 2) Regulations 2021
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the Council of the EU has adopted a new regulation supporting joint health technology assessment across the EU for quicker assessment of new medicines and certain devices for pricing and reimbursement; details of the UK-US agreement to boost collaboration on quantum information sciences and technologies; a summary of initiatives from the eighth day of COP26, the Gender and Science & Innovation Day, which included pledges from the UK’s four health services toward achieving net zero through the COP26 Health Programme; and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, among other stories. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

