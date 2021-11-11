- Life Sciences weekly highlights—11 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Council of the EU approves new rules on health technology assessment
- EFPIA publishes case study on Takeda to showcase pharma industry’s ESG
- Research and development
- New UK-US joint statement to strengthen quantum collaboration signed
- COP26 round-up—9 November 2021 (Gender and Science & Innovation Day)
- Brexit
- Human Medicines (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) (No 2) Regulations 2021
More...
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MHRA approves first oral antiviral for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Medical devices
- European Parliament committee draft report looks at AI regulation
- Intellectual property
- UPC Protocol on Privileges and Immunities entered into force
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the Council of the EU has adopted a new regulation supporting joint health technology assessment across the EU for quicker assessment of new medicines and certain devices for pricing and reimbursement; details of the UK-US agreement to boost collaboration on quantum information sciences and technologies; a summary of initiatives from the eighth day of COP26, the Gender and Science & Innovation Day, which included pledges from the UK’s four health services toward achieving net zero through the COP26 Health Programme; and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, among other stories.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.