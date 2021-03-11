Life Sciences weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the R&D and manufacturing challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the MHRA’s announcement that vaccines for coronavirus variants will be fast-tracked, and new guidance from the MHRA on importing medicines into NI before 31 December 2021. It also discusses the EMA’s new pilot project to understand why delays happen in the marketing of medicines. or to read the full analysis.