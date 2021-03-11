Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Life Sciences weekly highlights—11 March 2021
Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—11 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • IP and COVID—part of the solution not part of the problem
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—MHRA announces vaccines for variants to be fast-tracked
  • Health Secretary on UK’s role in coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine development
  • EMA announces study into Russian Sputnik V coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
  • Brexit
  • Importing medicines into NI—post-Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
  • Supplying medical devices to NI—post-Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the R&D and manufacturing challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the MHRA’s announcement that vaccines for coronavirus variants will be fast-tracked, and new guidance from the MHRA on importing medicines into NI before 31 December 2021. It also discusses the EMA’s new pilot project to understand why delays happen in the marketing of medicines. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More