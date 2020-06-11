Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—11 June 2020

  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—11 June 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • High Court rejects strike out application in patent proceedings (Teva UK Ltd v Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA)
  • Advocate General proposes Court of Appeal dismiss Lundbeck’s appeal and uphold the General Court’s judgment regarding pay-for-delay agreements (Lundbeck v Commission)
  • Judgment Alert: Neurim Pharmaceuticals (1991) Ltd (a company incorporated under the laws of Israel) v Generics UK Ltd (trading as Mylan)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • EU medical tariffs may stay after coronavirus as France, Spain oppose lifting
  • MHRA provides guidance on 3D printing of medical devices amid coronavirus
  • EU to amend 2020 budget to make €11.5bn available for recovery post-coronavirus
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes discussion of a patent infringement counterclaim decision (Teva UK Ltd v Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA), an Advocate General opinion in an ongoing pay-for-delay generic drugs appeal (Lundbeck) and a rejection that size matters to delay a generic drug launch during a patent dispute. Also included are the latest developments in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its potential lasting impact, including discussion of medical tariffs, guidance on 3D printing of devices and funding initiative announcements among other stories. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

