- Life Sciences weekly highlights—11 June 2020
- In this issue:
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- High Court rejects strike out application in patent proceedings (Teva UK Ltd v Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA)
- Advocate General proposes Court of Appeal dismiss Lundbeck’s appeal and uphold the General Court’s judgment regarding pay-for-delay agreements (Lundbeck v Commission)
- Judgment Alert: Neurim Pharmaceuticals (1991) Ltd (a company incorporated under the laws of Israel) v Generics UK Ltd (trading as Mylan)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EU medical tariffs may stay after coronavirus as France, Spain oppose lifting
- MHRA provides guidance on 3D printing of medical devices amid coronavirus
- EU to amend 2020 budget to make €11.5bn available for recovery post-coronavirus
- Coronavirus—Global Vaccine Summit raises $US 8.8bn to fight diseases
- Coronavirus—Frontline healthcare staff to receive millions more PPE
- EU digital transformation has ‘critical role’ in coronavirus recovery
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to receive €300m from European Commission
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes discussion of a patent infringement counterclaim decision (Teva UK Ltd v Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA), an Advocate General opinion in an ongoing pay-for-delay generic drugs appeal (Lundbeck) and a rejection that size matters to delay a generic drug launch during a patent dispute. Also included are the latest developments in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its potential lasting impact, including discussion of medical tariffs, guidance on 3D printing of devices and funding initiative announcements among other stories.
