Life Sciences weekly highlights—11 July 2019

Published on: 11 July 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Supplementary protection certificate legislation for no-deal Brexit published
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • General Court dismisses action to annul EMA decision to disclose periodic benefit-risk evaluation report (Intercept Pharma v EMA)
  • Intellectual property
  • IP's developing role in cannabis business strategy
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Guidance published to improve reporting and communication around medicine shortages
Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the Intellectual Property Office’s publication of proposed legislation for the supplementary protection certificate waiver in the event of a no-deal Brexit, and the General Court’s dismissal of an action to annul the EMA’s decision to disclose periodic benefit-risk evaluation report in the proceedings Intercept Pharma v EMA. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

