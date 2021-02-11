Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • UK ‘does not meet conditions’ for data adequacy, EU parliamentary committee says
  • ICO publishes new report on Novartis’ participation in regulatory Sandbox Beta
  • Intellectual property
  • Obviousness over common general knowledge, AgrEvo obviousness and commercial factors (Coloplast v Salts Healthcare)
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • MHRA launches its Orphan Register post-Brexit
  • AESGP, EFPIA and Medicines for Europe publish joint report on ePI key principles
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments and analysis of the European Parliament’s opinion rejecting adequacy of personal and law enforcement data flows from the UK to the EU and analysis of the Patents Court judgment concerning the obviousness of a patent held invalid in Coloplast v Salts Healthcare. Also included, is news of the MHRA’s launch of the Orphan Register; an NHS report on the activity of the Accelerated Access Collaborative (AAC), the organisation for UK health innovation, during 2019–2020; the response of the EFPIA to the Cross-border Healthcare Directive and many more stories. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

