- Life Sciences weekly highlights—11 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection and confidential information
- UK ‘does not meet conditions’ for data adequacy, EU parliamentary committee says
- ICO publishes new report on Novartis’ participation in regulatory Sandbox Beta
- Intellectual property
- Obviousness over common general knowledge, AgrEvo obviousness and commercial factors (Coloplast v Salts Healthcare)
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- MHRA launches its Orphan Register post-Brexit
- AESGP, EFPIA and Medicines for Europe publish joint report on ePI key principles
- NICE seeks views on improving medicines and digital health technologies guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- BEIS announces new partnership to respond to coronavirus (COVID-19) variants
- MedTech Europe publishes reflection paper on purchasing models for procurement amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UK Rapid Antigen Test Consortium yields the rollout of testing for asymptomatic
- EMA announces rSDV can be used more widely amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EMA announces new ‘OPEN’ pilot for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine collaboration
- Research validates efficacy of NHS COVID-19 app to stop spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MHRA publishes report on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine safety surveillance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EMA announces rolling review of NVX-CoV2373
- EMA reviews data on monoclonal antibody to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) patients
- US FDA grants EUA for bamlanivimab and etesevimab for the treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MEPs call for developing countries to produce vaccines amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Medicine regulators take part in coronavirus (COVID-19) workshop
- Research and development
- NHS announces ‘exciting plans’ for 2021 in first AAC annual report
- ABPI report expresses concern for apprenticeships system in life sciences sector
- EFPIA details limitations of Cross-border Healthcare Directive
- CST proposes recommendation on science and technology to aid disparities in UK
- DHSC announces review into using health data for analysis and research
- Lords Science Committee urges government to create strategic plan on ‘Catapults’
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments and analysis of the European Parliament’s opinion rejecting adequacy of personal and law enforcement data flows from the UK to the EU and analysis of the Patents Court judgment concerning the obviousness of a patent held invalid in Coloplast v Salts Healthcare. Also included, is news of the MHRA’s launch of the Orphan Register; an NHS report on the activity of the Accelerated Access Collaborative (AAC), the organisation for UK health innovation, during 2019–2020; the response of the EFPIA to the Cross-border Healthcare Directive and many more stories.
