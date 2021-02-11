Life Sciences weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments and analysis of the European Parliament’s opinion rejecting adequacy of personal and law enforcement data flows from the UK to the EU and analysis of the Patents Court judgment concerning the obviousness of a patent held invalid in Coloplast v Salts Healthcare. Also included, is news of the MHRA’s launch of the Orphan Register; an NHS report on the activity of the Accelerated Access Collaborative (AAC), the organisation for UK health innovation, during 2019–2020; the response of the EFPIA to the Cross-border Healthcare Directive and many more stories. or to read the full analysis.