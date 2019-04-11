- Life Sciences weekly highlights—11 April 2019
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin―EU agrees to extend the Article 50 withdrawal period until 31 October
- Applying for a Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product—no deal Brexit guidance
- Ensuring the quality and safety of human blood and blood products—no deal Brexit guidance
- EU is prepared for Brexit impact on health and food safety
- Paper detailing preparation for medicines shortages after Brexit published by House of Commons Library
- The Medical Devices (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- The Patents (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the latest Brexit developments, for instance, no deal guidance relating to the process for obtaining a Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CPP) from the MHRA, and the publication in the House of Commons Library of a paper concerning the current state of Brexit negotiations for medicines regulation.
