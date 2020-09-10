Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 September 2020

Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 September 2020
Published on: 10 September 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 September 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • EFPIA calls for reflection on coronavirus (COVID-19) to aid health systems
  • Research and development
  • Enpr-EMA recommendations on preparedness of clinical trials in paediatrics published
  • Government investing £32m in transformative NHS healthcare delivery projects
  • Lords to debate Science Committee’s report on Research Funding in Universities
  • Regulatory framework for medicinal products
  • EFPIA comments on European Regulatory Network Strategy to 2025
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the publication of recommendations on clinical trials for paediatric medicines, a UK government funding initiative for pioneering health technologies, the House of Lords are debating science research funding in universities and the EFPIA has called for a reflection on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on European health systems, as well as, issuing its response to the European Medicines Regulatory Agencies draft strategy to 2025. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More