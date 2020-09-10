Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 September 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the publication of recommendations on clinical trials for paediatric medicines, a UK government funding initiative for pioneering health technologies, the House of Lords are debating science research funding in universities and the EFPIA has called for a reflection on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on European health systems, as well as, issuing its response to the European Medicines Regulatory Agencies draft strategy to 2025. or to read the full analysis.