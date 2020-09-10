- Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 September 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EFPIA calls for reflection on coronavirus (COVID-19) to aid health systems
- Research and development
- Enpr-EMA recommendations on preparedness of clinical trials in paediatrics published
- Government investing £32m in transformative NHS healthcare delivery projects
- Lords to debate Science Committee’s report on Research Funding in Universities
- Regulatory framework for medicinal products
- EFPIA comments on European Regulatory Network Strategy to 2025
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the publication of recommendations on clinical trials for paediatric medicines, a UK government funding initiative for pioneering health technologies, the House of Lords are debating science research funding in universities and the EFPIA has called for a reflection on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on European health systems, as well as, issuing its response to the European Medicines Regulatory Agencies draft strategy to 2025.
