- Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 October 2019
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—no-deal Brexit readiness report
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Government publishes new guidance on the parallel export and hoarding of restricted medicines
- Government outlines which medicines can’t be parallel exported from the UK
- Blog post sets out application portals for the Process Licensing Office
- Consultation launched to strengthen cybersecurity in medical device regulation
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- CMA investigation: CMA issues SO in fludrocortisone acetate tablets investigation
- Intellectual property
- Patent Co-operation Treaty fee structure changes from 1 November 2019
Article summary
This week’s edition of the Life Sciences weekly highlights includes a report by the government assessing how prepared the UK is for a no-deal Brexit, including a summary of all the actions that manufacturers of medicines and devices should take to be prepared if they have a medicine or device on the UK market and the actions to prepare if continuing supply to the EU market. The Department of Health and Social Care released guidance and a list of medicines that cannot be parallel exported from the UK, in an attempt to prevent medicine wholesalers from buying UK medicines and selling them on for a higher price in another country, and those that cannot be hoarded in situations where a medicine is in short supply. Also included is the first draft guidance that addresses cybersecurity issues for medical devices has been released for public consultation by the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) and the Competition and Markets Authority successfully progresses its investigation and settlement of anti-competitive market sharing arrangements in relation to the medicine fludrocortisone.
