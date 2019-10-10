Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 October 2019

Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 October 2019
Published on: 10 October 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 October 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—no-deal Brexit readiness report
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Government publishes new guidance on the parallel export and hoarding of restricted medicines
  • Government outlines which medicines can’t be parallel exported from the UK
  • Blog post sets out application portals for the Process Licensing Office
  • Consultation launched to strengthen cybersecurity in medical device regulation
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of the Life Sciences weekly highlights includes a report by the government assessing how prepared the UK is for a no-deal Brexit, including a summary of all the actions that manufacturers of medicines and devices should take to be prepared if they have a medicine or device on the UK market and the actions to prepare if continuing supply to the EU market. The Department of Health and Social Care released guidance and a list of medicines that cannot be parallel exported from the UK, in an attempt to prevent medicine wholesalers from buying UK medicines and selling them on for a higher price in another country, and those that cannot be hoarded in situations where a medicine is in short supply. Also included is the first draft guidance that addresses cybersecurity issues for medical devices has been released for public consultation by the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) and the Competition and Markets Authority successfully progresses its investigation and settlement of anti-competitive market sharing arrangements in relation to the medicine fludrocortisone. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More