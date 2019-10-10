Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 October 2019

Article summary

This week’s edition of the Life Sciences weekly highlights includes a report by the government assessing how prepared the UK is for a no-deal Brexit, including a summary of all the actions that manufacturers of medicines and devices should take to be prepared if they have a medicine or device on the UK market and the actions to prepare if continuing supply to the EU market. The Department of Health and Social Care released guidance and a list of medicines that cannot be parallel exported from the UK, in an attempt to prevent medicine wholesalers from buying UK medicines and selling them on for a higher price in another country, and those that cannot be hoarded in situations where a medicine is in short supply. Also included is the first draft guidance that addresses cybersecurity issues for medical devices has been released for public consultation by the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) and the Competition and Markets Authority successfully progresses its investigation and settlement of anti-competitive market sharing arrangements in relation to the medicine fludrocortisone. or to read the full analysis.