Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 March 2022

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes a report published by the EMA on the first five years of the PRIority Medicines (PRIME) scheme, the handing over of the expert panels on medical devices and in vitro diagnostic medical devices (IVDs) from the Joint Research Committee (JRC) to the EMA, and the Council of the EU’s adoption of a decision to authorise the start of negotiations for an international agreement on pandemic.
