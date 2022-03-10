LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Report published on first five years of PRIority Medicines scheme
  • Expert panels on medical devices and IVDs handed over to EMA
  • Research and development
  • EU adopts decision to open negotiations on international pandemic treaty
  • Advanced Research and Invention Agency Act 2022
  • FDA publishes report on research activities involving generic drug development
  • Ukraine conflict
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes a report published by the EMA on the first five years of the PRIority Medicines (PRIME) scheme, the handing over of the expert panels on medical devices and in vitro diagnostic medical devices (IVDs) from the Joint Research Committee (JRC) to the EMA, and the Council of the EU’s adoption of a decision to authorise the start of negotiations for an international agreement on pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

