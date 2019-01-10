Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 January 2019

  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • European Medicine Agency seeks views on its 2020–2025 strategy
  • Consultation outcome on safety features under the Falsified Medicines Directive published
  • Government updates guidance on compliance of the Safety Features Regulation
  • Brexit
  • Latest MHRA preparations for no-deal Brexit scenario published
  • Government publishes letter on conversion of marketing authorisations
  • The Nagoya Protocol (Compliance) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2018
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights include the EMA’s consultation on its 2020–2025 strategy, publication of the MHRA’s consultation outcome on the safety features under the Falsified Medicine’s Directive, as well as the latest Brexit developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

