Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • MHRA announces EAMS to be introduced into law
  • Human Medicines (Amendments Relating to the Early Access to Medicines Scheme) Regulations 2022
  • AG issues opinions in Impexeco and Novartis, Merck Sharp & Dohme and Bayer
  • Commission updates draft joint implementation plan for IVDR
  • EMA announces establishment of data network, DARWIN EU
  • MedTech Europe responds to civil liability consultation
  • EMA publishes report on use of big data for regulatory purposes
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of the MHRA announcing that the Early Access to Medicines Scheme is set to be introduced into law, the establishment of the Coordination Centre for the Data Analysis and Real World Interrogation Network in the EU (DARWIN EU) and the European Commission updating the joint implementation plan for the IVDR. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

