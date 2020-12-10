Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 December 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments and Brexit news, including MHRA transition guidance on the registration of medical devices, and news of the publication by the EMA and Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA) of their joint strategy to 2025, recommendations by the pharmaceutical industry for future AI policy developments, the launch of a fast-track research ethics pilot in January 2021, a review of the FDA and multiple countries initiative for the co-ordinated approval of cancer treatments, guidance issued by the FDA on developing names for prescription medicinal products among other stories. or to read the full analysis.