Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 December 2020

Published on: 10 December 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Commission adopts rules to exempt coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines from VAT
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commission publishes Q&A for MDCG 2020-4
  • JRC issues new antibody quality control reference materials amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Vaccine Damage Payments (Specified Disease) Order 2020
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—MHRA sets out vaccine approval process
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—new DHSC accreditation scheme for tests
  • Record 637,379 participants have taken part in coronavirus (COVID-19) research
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments and Brexit news, including MHRA transition guidance on the registration of medical devices, and news of the publication by the EMA and Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA) of their joint strategy to 2025, recommendations by the pharmaceutical industry for future AI policy developments, the launch of a fast-track research ethics pilot in January 2021, a review of the FDA and multiple countries initiative for the co-ordinated approval of cancer treatments, guidance issued by the FDA on developing names for prescription medicinal products among other stories. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

