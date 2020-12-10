- Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Commission adopts rules to exempt coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines from VAT
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commission publishes Q&A for MDCG 2020-4
- JRC issues new antibody quality control reference materials amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Vaccine Damage Payments (Specified Disease) Order 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—MHRA sets out vaccine approval process
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—new DHSC accreditation scheme for tests
- Record 637,379 participants have taken part in coronavirus (COVID-19) research
- MHRA publishes information on Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Need for fast UK regulation on online harms exemplified by vaccine disinformation, Johnson says
- EMA issues warning against buying vaccines online amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—government drops most controversial clauses of UK Internal Market Bill
- Register medical devices—new Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) (No 2) Regulations 2020
- National Health Service (General Medical Services Contracts) (Prescription of Drugs etc) (Wales) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Research and development
- EFPIA publishes position paper on artificial intelligence
- NHS HRA seeks new applicants for its CWoW pilot
- NHS HRA to launch fast-track research ethics review pilot in January 2021
- NHS HRA names new Chief Executive
- EMA shows initial support for digital readouts of walking as a measure of health
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- EMA and HMA publish strategy to 2025
- Project Orbis—one year on
- FDA publishes guidance on developing proprietary names for prescription drugs
- Data protection and confidential information
- EMA, WHO and the UMC update data transfer conditions for reporting suspected adverse reactions
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Brexit transition hub
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments and Brexit news, including MHRA transition guidance on the registration of medical devices, and news of the publication by the EMA and Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA) of their joint strategy to 2025, recommendations by the pharmaceutical industry for future AI policy developments, the launch of a fast-track research ethics pilot in January 2021, a review of the FDA and multiple countries initiative for the co-ordinated approval of cancer treatments, guidance issued by the FDA on developing names for prescription medicinal products among other stories.
