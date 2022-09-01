LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—1 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Medical devices
  • MDCG publishes paper addressing Notified Body capacity
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • MHRA approves Nuvaxovid coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for children aged 12–17
  • LexTalk®Life Sciences: a Lexis®Nexis community
  • Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the Medical Device Coordination Group published a position paper advising Notified Bodies how to enhance their capacity during the transition to Regulation (EU) 2017/745 (the Medical Devices Regulation) and Regulation (EU) 2017/746 (the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation) and news that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved the Nuvaxovid coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for children aged 12–17. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More