- Life Sciences weekly highlights—1 October 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- MHRA issues new post-Brexit transition guidance on medicinal products, clinical trials and medical devices
- Approved countries for authorised human medicines—updated Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- UK and EU pharmaceutical industry want medicines prioritised in trade talks
- Brexit Bulletin—key updates, research tips and resources (September 2020)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commission publishes Q&A on EU Vaccines Strategy
- European Commission considers importance of sharing health data amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
More...
- Research and development
- New Genome UK strategy to personalise treatment and predict chronic diseases
- Council of the EU confirms position on Horizon Europe package
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- EFPIA report finds hospitals making savings via EU Falsified Medicines Directive
- EMA seeks comment on draft guideline on registry-based studies
- LexTalk®Life Sciences: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes commentary on the MHRA post-Brexit transition guidance, news of the joint UK and EU pharmaceutical industry associations’ call to prioritise medicines in the UK-EU future relationship negotiations and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) updates, including the European Commission’s Q&As on the EU Vaccine Strategy and a discussion on the exchange of health data in the EU.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.