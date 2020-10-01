Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—1 October 2020

Life Sciences weekly highlights—1 October 2020
Published on: 01 October 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—1 October 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • MHRA issues new post-Brexit transition guidance on medicinal products, clinical trials and medical devices
  • Approved countries for authorised human medicines—updated Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
  • UK and EU pharmaceutical industry want medicines prioritised in trade talks
  • Brexit Bulletin—key updates, research tips and resources (September 2020)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commission publishes Q&A on EU Vaccines Strategy
  • European Commission considers importance of sharing health data amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes commentary on the MHRA post-Brexit transition guidance, news of the joint UK and EU pharmaceutical industry associations’ call to prioritise medicines in the UK-EU future relationship negotiations and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) updates, including the European Commission’s Q&As on the EU Vaccine Strategy and a discussion on the exchange of health data in the EU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More