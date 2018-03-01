Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—1 March 2018

Published on: 01 March 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Wellcome publishes report encouraging cross-border funding scientific research post-Brexit
  • Intellectual property
  • Patent and design rights for colonoscope cuffs held valid and infringed (Cantel v Arc Medical)
  • Patent box is ‘key component’ for UK fiscal competitiveness
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • New report on medicines advertising published
  • Views sought on recommended changes to cost-effectiveness assessment of vaccinations
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes an analysis of the Patents Court’s judgment in Cantel v Arc Medical and updates regarding the report published by Wellcome that makes recommendations for a Brexit deal on scientific collaboration and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency report on medicines advertising for 2017. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

