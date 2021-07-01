menu-search
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • New Code of Practice for British pharmaceutical sector
  • PMCPA publishes mandatory template for 2021 ABPI Code
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • European Commission launches coronavirus (COVID-19) collaboration portal
  • Commission publishes lessons to learn from coronavirus (COVID-19) and sets various measures
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European Commission launches therapeutics matchmaking event
  • Procedural guidance released to allow updating of vaccines amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry’s (ABPI) new Code of Practice which comes into force on 1 July 2021, details of the European Commission’s new coronavirus (COVID-19) collaboration portal to enhance research and research projects, and information on the Department for Health and Social Care’s (DHSC) Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery 2021–2022 implementation plan. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

